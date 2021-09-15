Weather Minute for September 15, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sun. It will be warm and humid as a cold front begins to move through. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and downpours.

Tonight the storms taper off but we will have a variable cloudy sky with lingering showers and drizzle. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s. Winds will be light from the northwest.