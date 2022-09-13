This morning we will have patchy clouds with a shower or two. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s and 60s.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will be showers or a thundershower around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. It will become breezy through the afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.