Weather Minute for September 13, 2021

This morning will be breezy. Winds will be from the west southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This morning we will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon will be warm. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Winds this evening will be light from the west.

Tonight we will be partly cloudy. North of I-80 overnight there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s. Winds tonight will be light from the southwest.