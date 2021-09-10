Weather Minute for September 10, 2021

This morning we will be mainly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be light from the northwest.

This afternoon we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will be a cool day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will pick up between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will be partially clear. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Winds will continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight there will be a partially to mainly clear sky.