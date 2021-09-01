Weather Minute for September 1, 2021

This morning will be foggy with a steady rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Today will be a cloudy and foggy day with rainfall. At times, the rain will fall at heavy rates. We have already picked up 1-2″ of rainfall in our southern counties this morning

If you live in an area prone to flooding, you will want to be prepared. It looks like in our southern counties we could pick up 2-4″ more of rain. Some locations will see even higher amounts upwards of 6 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Little Juniata River at Spruce Creek until 9:00 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 11:20 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until further notice and a Flood Warning for the Youghiogheny River near Confluence from until 1:41 AM Friday. Remember, if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown.

Temperatures will be cooler due to clouds and rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day. Winds on will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

We will see the rainfall moving out tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s.