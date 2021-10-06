Weather Minute for October 6, 2021

This morning will be foggy with a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Winds this morning will be calm.

Today there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. In the west, we could see a bit more sunshine and temperatures could reach into the 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with drizzle and patchy fog. Winds will calm tonight.