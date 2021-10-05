Weather Minute for October 5, 2021

This morning fog will be reducing visibility. Use caution on your commute. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will be cloudy to partly sunny. Winds this afternoon will be light from the east. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light easterly breeze.