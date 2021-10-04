Weather Minute for October 4, 2021

This morning will be foggy with showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s with a light southwesterly wind.

Today we will have more clouds than sun with some showers around. There could also be some rumbles of thunder. Later in the afternoon we will see more peeks of sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. If we see more sunshine, temperatures may climb higher. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight winds will calm.