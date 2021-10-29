Weather Minute for October 29, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with showers. Winds this morning will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Today will be a cloudy day with a soaking rain. It will also be chilly and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the east between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds could gust up to 50 miles an hour. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Somerset and Cambria counties until 8:00 PM.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with more rainfall. Winds tonight will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour.