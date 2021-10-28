Weather Minute for October 28, 2021

Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a very foggy and frosty start to our day. Use caution as you travel. Winds this morning will be calm.

Today sunshine will fade behind the clouds. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy as showers arrive late. Winds tonight will continue from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.