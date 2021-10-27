Weather Minute for October 27, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. Winds this morning will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the area today. We will have clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.