Weather Minute for October 21, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Winds this morning will be light from the southwest.

Today a cold front will start to make its way into the area. Today we will have clouds thickening with showers by late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will continue to have showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.