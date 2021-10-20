Weather Minute for October 20, 2021

This morning will be mainly clear with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Winds this morning will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today high pressure stays in place. Today we will see sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations will reach into the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Winds tonight will be light from the southwest.