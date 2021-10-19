Weather Minute for October 19, 2021

This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today high pressure will be in place across the region. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is seasonable for this time in October. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Temperatures tonight fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will be mainly clear with winds from the west between five to ten miles an hour.