Weather Minute for October 18, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s. We will have patchy clouds. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Today will be cool with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could also be a stray lake effect shower or sprinkle. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Autumn has returned to Central PA. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel even cooler.

Tonight we will have a clear sky with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds tonight northwest between five to ten miles an hour.