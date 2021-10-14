Weather Minute for October 14, 2021

This morning we will have areas of fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Bedford and Somerset Counties until 10:00 AM. Use caution on your morning commute. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the north west.

Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the northwest and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s with patchy clouds. Winds tonight will calm.