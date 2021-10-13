Weather Minute for October 13, 2021

This morning we will have a rather cloudy sky with patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the southwest.

Today we will see a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a partially clear sky. We will have fog forming late tonight into early Thursday morning. Tonight winds will be light from the west.