Weather Minute for October 11, 2021

This morning we will have variable cloudy sky with a bit of drizzle. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the southeast. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight there will be variable cloudiness. Winds tonight will continue to be light from the southeast.