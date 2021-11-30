Weather Minute for November 30, 2021

This morning we will have scattered snow showers. Use caution while traveling, there will be slick and icy spots as well as lowered visibility. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today after morning snow showers, we will have a rather cloudy sky.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.