Weather Minute for November 3, 2021

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with patchy clouds. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County until 9:00 AM. Winds will be light from the west.

Today we will have more clouds mixing with some sunshine. In the northwest, there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight winds will be light from the west.