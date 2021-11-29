Weather Minute for November 29, 2021

This morning we will have snow showers. Use caution while commuting. Watch for slick and icy spots. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight we will be cloudy with some snowfall into Tuesday morning. Northwestern counties could pick up a few inches.