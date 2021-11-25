Weather Minute for November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! This morning will be cloudy with a shower or two. Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s.

On this Thanksgiving we will have a rather cloudy day with showers developing. There also could be a shower or two early in the day. Temperatures on this Thanksgiving day will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations may make it into the 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with rainfall switching to snow showers. Temperatures will dip to the lower 30s.