Weather Minute for November 22, 2021

This morning we will have some rain and snow showers. Use caution while you travel, there could be some slick spots or even lowered visibility.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will make the air feel cooler. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky with a few flurries. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 20s.