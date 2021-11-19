Weather Minute for November 19, 2021

This morning we will have scattered snow showers and flurries with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will make the air feel even colder.

This afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The blustery conditions will make the air feel colder.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy.