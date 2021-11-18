Weather Minute for November 18, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s. Winds will be calm to light from the southwest.

Today will be cloudy and then showers arrive. A cold front will move through. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will happen in the late morning to early afternoon hours and then temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Showers this evening could turn into a bit of a mix in spots. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and it will be blustery. There could also be a few flurries and snow showers.