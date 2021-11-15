Weather Minute for November 15, 2021

This morning we will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Use caution while commute this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds this morning will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers in our northern counties and in the Laurel Highlands. We could also see flurries further east. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but it will feel colder It will be a very blustery day. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wind gusts will be even stronger.

Tonight the snow showers taper off and we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.