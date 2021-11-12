Weather Minute for November 12, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall will taper off this morning and winds will be from the west.

In the afternoon hours we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles.

Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.