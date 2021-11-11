Weather Minute for November 11, 2021

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the 40s. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will be cloudy with rainfall. We could even have a thunderstorm in spots tonight into early Friday morning.