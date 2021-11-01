Weather Minute for November 1, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. There could also be a stray shower or sprinkl. Winds this morning will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s.

Tonight it will become cloudy and there could be some showers into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s, so on some of the ridge tops we could also see a few snowflakes mixed in.