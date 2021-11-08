Weather Minute for Monday November 8th, 2021

This morning will start off frosty with temperatures in the 30s with a clear sky. Winds this morning will be calm.
Today high pressure is in place and we will see blue sky and sunshine. High temperatures today will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be light from the northwest.
Tonight there will be clear conditions as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds tonight will calm.
