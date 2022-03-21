This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. This morning we will have a clear sky. Winds this morning will be light from the west.

Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.