Weather Minute for Monday June 14, 2021

This morning we will have fog reducing visibility with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be light from the west. We will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds.

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This afternoon we will also see a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with downpours and damaging winds. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

During the evening hours we will see a few more storms. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have the showers and storms tapering off with a clearing sky. Overnight we will be partially clear with patchy fog. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Winds tonight will be light from the north.