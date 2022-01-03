Weather Minute for Monday January 3, 2022

This morning we will be cloudy. Winds will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky at first, then clouds will slowly break for some sunshine. Winds today will be from the Northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour It will be a blustery day. Today will feel like January. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. With the wind, it will feel even colder.

Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight there will be a clear sky.