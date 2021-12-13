Weather Minute for Monday December 13th, 2021

A ridge of high pressure will be in place over Central PA to start the week. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have a partially clear sky.

Today we will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be well above average. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will make it into the lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.