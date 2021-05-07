Weather Minute for May 7, 2021

This morning will be frosty in parts with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a light wind this morning from the east. It will be a cloudy start, and by mid-morning showers will arrive.

During the afternoon we will be cloudy with showers. It will also be cool. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening showers taper and we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this evening continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers moving back into Central PA late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the mid to upper 30s. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

