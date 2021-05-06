Weather Minute for May 6, 2021

This morning will be cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a partially clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this afternoon will continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 50s. Winds this evening will be light from the northwest.

During the overnight hours we will continue the light northwesterly breeze. Tonight will be cloudy with showers moving in late. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

FIND YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>