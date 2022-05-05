This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today there will times with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the north and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with rain arriving late.