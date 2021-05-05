Weather Minute for May 5, 2021

This morning we will have a steady rainfall and fog. Use caution while traveling, visibility will be reduced. Our temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the northwest.

This afternoon we will have showers tapering off and clouds trying to break for sunshine. This afternoon it will become breezy. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This evening we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight will be partially clear and cool. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

