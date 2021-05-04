Weather Minute for May 4th, 2021

This morning will be humid with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning there will be a bit of patchy fog with clouds and some sun. Also a shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Winds this morning will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today there will be variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could have a downpour or strong winds. Winds this afternoon will pick up from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will see a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. Winds this evening will continue from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have temperatures in the 50s. Tonight will be a cloudy night with showers. There could even be a thunderstorm early. Winds tonight will be in from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

