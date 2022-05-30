This morning will be clear with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will also be dealing with patchy fog.

This Memorial Day will be a warm one. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Some spots will sneak into the 90s. Winds today will be from the southwest and they will be light. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s with a mainly clear sky.