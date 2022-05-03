This morning we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today we will start with more clouds compared to sun and then showers arrive in the afternoon. There could even be some evening thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms in the Laurel Highlands could have strong gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s with showers.