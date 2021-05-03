Weather Minute for May 3, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning will be cloudy with showers. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have a rather cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm around. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the 60s with a cloudy sky and a few showers. Winds this evening will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be rather cloudy with just a shower or two around. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s. Winds tonight will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

