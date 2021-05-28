Weather Minute for May 28, 2021

This morning we will have clouds moving in. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have a cloudy sky with rainfall. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Our temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds will continue from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a steady rainfall. At times there will be heavier downpours. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s. Winds this evening continue from the east.

Tonight we will have a northeasterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with times of rain. Our low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 40s.