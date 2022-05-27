This morning we will have showers around with temperatures in the 60s. There will also be some patchy fog.

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours, so you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.