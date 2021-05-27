Weather Minute for May 27, 2021

Today will be calmer and drier compared to yesterday.

This morning temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s. We will have a partially clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may make it to the lower 80s. We will continue are wind from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with patchy clouds.

Tonight clouds will start to increase, but we stay dry. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.