Weather Minute for May 26, 2021

This morning will be foggy. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Winds will be calm to light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have a cold front moving across the region. We will have scattered thunderstorms around. Some could contain damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will usher in heat and humidity which is fuel for thunderstorms.

This evening we will continue to see scattered thunderstorms. Some this evening could also be strong to severe. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a lingering thunderstorm or shower early and then we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.