This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50s. This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach into the lower 70s.

Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.