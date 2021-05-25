Weather Minute for May 25, 2021

This morning will be foggy with a bit of drizzle. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be light from the south.

This afternoon clouds try to break for some sunshine. We also could see a stray thundershower in spots. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s in the east and reach the lower to mid 80s in the west. Western counties could see a bit more sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with patchy clouds. Winds this evening will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.