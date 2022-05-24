This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be light.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have a mostly to partly cloudy sky.