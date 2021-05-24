Weather Minute for May 24, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a cloudy sky with showers around. Winds will be calm to light from the east.

This afternoon we will continue to be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s. We will have a light southerly breeze.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a sprinkle or two. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.